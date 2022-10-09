Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $2.37 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

