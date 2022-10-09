Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

