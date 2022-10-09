Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $74,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $247,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

