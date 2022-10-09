Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $137,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

ORCC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

