Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $185,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

