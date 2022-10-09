Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

