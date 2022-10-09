Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

