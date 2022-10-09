Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 16.34 and its 200 day moving average is 16.93. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.41 and a fifty-two week high of 28.19.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

