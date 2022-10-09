Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 138.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 898,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.82 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

