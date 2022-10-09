Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

NYSE ORCC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

