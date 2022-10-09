Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cybin by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 323,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Cybin Trading Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.62. Cybin Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.