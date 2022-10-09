Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

BITF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

