Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.85%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

