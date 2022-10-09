Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.79%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.