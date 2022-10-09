Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 20,900 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.06 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $444.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. Research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

