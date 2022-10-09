Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

BDJ opened at $8.20 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.85%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

