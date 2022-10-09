Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMEZ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 15.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.93. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.41 and a 52 week high of 28.19.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.