Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter valued at $16,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter valued at $6,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.