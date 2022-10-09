Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.71

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.71 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 618877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $47,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.