Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,306 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

