1,281 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $205.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.