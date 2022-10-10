1,700 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $78.93 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

