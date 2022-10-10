21,980 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

FR opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

