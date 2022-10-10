28,476 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.12 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

