3,359 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 152,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

