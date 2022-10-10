3,868 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

EME stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

