3,868 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EME stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
