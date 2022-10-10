3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,308 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.