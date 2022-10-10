467,205 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.