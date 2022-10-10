5,464 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,213,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Silgan by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $42.14 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.