6,195 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

