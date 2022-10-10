67,500 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,082,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,102,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 351,873 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

VICI opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

