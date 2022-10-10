7,235 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

