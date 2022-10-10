A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $49.50 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 170,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

