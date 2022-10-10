AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

