AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

