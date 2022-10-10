AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

