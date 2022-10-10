AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
