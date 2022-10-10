Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.81.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $817.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.