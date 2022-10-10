Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $27.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Abingworth LLP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.15. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

