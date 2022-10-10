Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43.99 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,221,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 56.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CEMEX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

