Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $47.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 330.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 127,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $131.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

