Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $48.38 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $346.68 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.27 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.