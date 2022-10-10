Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 129,107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $202,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

