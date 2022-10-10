Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $722.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

