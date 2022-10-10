Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 93,305 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

