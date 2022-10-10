Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK stock opened at $208.52 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

