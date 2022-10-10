Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

