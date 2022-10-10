Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.82 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

