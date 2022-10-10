Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

DOX opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

