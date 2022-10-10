American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,674 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

